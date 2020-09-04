2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie boy group UNVS hints at potential comeback with an artsy 'Sand Castle Silhouette' image

Rookie boy group UNVS may be gearing up for their first comeback in just 4 months!

On September 4, UNVS revealed a mysterious image titled 'Sand Castle Silhouette 1', featuring member YY. The image also indicates a release date of September 16 at 12 PM KST. 

Meanwhile, UNVS most recently promoted with their 2nd single 'Soundtracks For The Lost & Broken: Give You Up' released back in May of this year. The group also revealed plans to continue their 'Soundtracks For The Lost & Broken' series soon, featuring group tracks as well as solo songs by each of the members. 

Stay tuned for more details on UNVS's comeback!

