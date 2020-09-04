Rookie boy group UNVS hints at potential comeback with an artsy 'Sand Castle Silhouette' image

Rookie boy group UNVS may be gearing up for their first comeback in just 4 months!

On September 4, UNVS revealed a mysterious image titled 'Sand Castle Silhouette 1', featuring member YY. The image also indicates a release date of September 16 at 12 PM KST.



Meanwhile, UNVS most recently promoted with their 2nd single 'Soundtracks For The Lost & Broken: Give You Up' released back in May of this year. The group also revealed plans to continue their 'Soundtracks For The Lost & Broken' series soon, featuring group tracks as well as solo songs by each of the members.

