Seventeen confirmed to perform their Japanese comeback title track '24H' on TV Asahi's 'Music Station' + 2nd mini album highlight medley

Seventeen will be making their first ever appearance on TV Asahi's 'Music Station', one of Japan's representative live music programs!

Back on September 4, Seventeen confirmed their upcoming 'Music Station' appearance scheduled for this September 11 at 9 PM JST. The boy group will be performing their Japanese comeback title track "24H" for the first time on a TV program!

Meanwhile, earlier on this day, Seventeen revealed a stunning highlight medley for their 2nd Japanese mini album, also named '24H'. The mini album contains a total of 5 tracks including Japanese versions of some fan favorites, like "Pinwheel", "24/7", "Chilli", and "Together".

Listen to Seventeen's '24H' highlight medley above while you wait for their 'Music Station' performance next week! The physical version of Seventeen's 2nd Japanese mini album will be out in stores on September 9!