3

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin mourns the passing of his mother

AKP STAFF

Singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin has delivered sad and unfortunate news through his social media on September 4th KST.

Yoon Jong Shin posted one photo on his Instagram with a caption, "My mother, Song Soon Duk, whom I love has passed away on September 3rd, 2020 at 10:27 PM at the age of 85. It's difficult to have a wake due to the COVID19 pandemic. Please wish her farewell in everyone's respective places to sustain the health for everyone."


View this post on Instagram

⠀ ⠀ 사랑하는 저의 어머니 송 순덕 권사께서 ⠀ 2020년 9월 3일 밤 10시 27분에 향년 85세의 ⠀ 연세로 소천 하셨습니다. ⠀ 요즘 코로나19로 인해 조문 하시기 어렵습니다 우리 모두의 건강을 위해 ⠀ 부디 계신 곳에서 마음으로 어머니 ⠀ 명복을 빌어주시길 바랍니다 ⠀

A post shared by 윤종신 (@yoonjongshin) on

Yoon Jong Shin had left Korea back in 2019 November for the 'Nomad Project'. He had continued the project even during the COVID19 pandemic. However, he quickly made a return to the country when he received news of his mother's worsening condition.

On July 17th, Yoon Jong Shin posted on his Instagram, "Please wait for me..." along with a photo of his mother's hand in the hospital bed.


Many fans are grieving with the artist as they received news of his mother's passing. They are sending condolences to the artist as they share the video of Yoon Jong Shin shedding tears as he sings "My mother is very unwell" by 015B.

We wish for Yoon Jong Shin's mother to rest in peace and send deep condolences to the artist.

  1. Yoon Jong Shin
0 365 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND