Singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin mourns the passing of his mother

Singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin has delivered sad and unfortunate news through his social media on September 4th KST.

Yoon Jong Shin posted one photo on his Instagram with a caption, "My mother, Song Soon Duk, whom I love has passed away on September 3rd, 2020 at 10:27 PM at the age of 85. It's difficult to have a wake due to the COVID19 pandemic. Please wish her farewell in everyone's respective places to sustain the health for everyone."





Yoon Jong Shin had left Korea back in 2019 November for the 'Nomad Project'. He had continued the project even during the COVID19 pandemic. However, he quickly made a return to the country when he received news of his mother's worsening condition.

On July 17th, Yoon Jong Shin posted on his Instagram, "Please wait for me..." along with a photo of his mother's hand in the hospital bed.





Many fans are grieving with the artist as they received news of his mother's passing. They are sending condolences to the artist as they share the video of Yoon Jong Shin shedding tears as he sings "My mother is very unwell" by 015B.

We wish for Yoon Jong Shin's mother to rest in peace and send deep condolences to the artist.