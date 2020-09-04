AleXa collaborates with gaming music star TheFatRat in "Rule The World"

On September 4th, power rookie solo artist AleXa released a collaboration track with influential gaming artist TheFatRat.

The two artists released the track "Rule The World" - an upbeat song with an underlying strong base tempo. Just as the title to the track, both AleXa and TheFatRat are ready to sweep up the global village with their triumphant song.

The track brings the message of hope and encouragement in the feelings of achieving dreams as AleXa sings the lyrics, "Dragons at the gate they won't stop us getting to the top. Flying into space like a rocket, never giving up."







AleXa is also ready to make her comeback this year next month as she is set to release her second mini-album 'DECOHERENCE'. AleXa will be returning with her unique dominating presence with her powerful performances.



AleXa made a grand entrance to the music industry with her multilingual track "Bomb" last year in October. Since then, AleXa has been rising in popularity as she made into the top 10 Billboard's 'World Digital Song Sales Charts' in the first week of the release for her song.



Stay tuned for AleXa's comeback later this year and check out her collaboration with TheFatRat in the video below:



