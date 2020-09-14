PocketDol Studio unveils Muzin, 5th member of upcoming boy group also including X1's Nam Do Hyon and Lee Han Gyul

PocketDol Studio has unveiled the fifth member of their upcoming boy group!



On September 14 KST, the MBK Entertainment subsidiary dropped profile photos of member Muzin. In the photos, he rocks casual fashion, but still maintains a lethal charisma with both a chic and heart-racing visual. Prior to Muzin's reveal, members Nam Do Hyon, Bit, Doha, and Youngseo were also also introduced with their own profile photos.



Currently, Nam Do Hyon and Lee Han Gyul, both slated to be members of the group, are active as unit H&D after the disbandment of 'Produce X 101' project group X1, which they were both previously involved in. The unit is gearing up to release their final mini album 'Goodbye' before joining the rest of the members to prepare for their full debut.



Meanwhile, PocketDol Studio's boy group is slated to make their debut later this year.





Check out Muzin's photos below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!