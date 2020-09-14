Upcoming boy group WEi's main vocalist Kang Seok Hwa showcases sweet vocals in cover of Paul Kim's 'The Road'

17

WEi has unveiled another performance video from one of their members!

On September 14 KST, the upcoming OUI Entertainment boy group released a video of main vocalist Kang Seok Hwa singing a soothing cover of Paul Kim's 2018 single "The Road." The clip is shot like a music video, with the idol seen in a variety of settings as he performs the heartfelt ballad.

Meanwhile, Kang Seok Hwa was first introduced through YG Entertainment survival program 'YG Treasure Box.' After being eliminated from the program and leaving the agency, he then participated in Mnet's 'Produce X 101' as an independent trainee. Shortly after the program ended, he signed an exclusive contract with OUI Entertainment, where he will be debuting with WEi on October 5.


Check out the Paul Kim cover video above!

He sounds good and the fact two 1the9 members are in this group already makes me love them!

