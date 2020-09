PocketDol Studio has revealed the profile photos for Lee Han Gyul.



In his teaser images, Lee Han Gyul continues the boy-next-door concept in blue and yellow and an all-white outfit.





He's the next member to be revealed following Yoojun, Junseo, J-Min, Muzin, Youngseo, Doha, Bit, and former X1 rapper Nam Do Hyun. Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have come together as H&D for "Umbrella".



Take a look at Lee Han Gyul's profile photos below!