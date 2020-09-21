PocketDol Studio reveals upcoming boy group's 8th member Junseo

19

PocketDol Studio is continuing to unveil the members of their upcoming boy group!

On September 21 KST, eighth member Junseo was revealed through the agency's official social media accounts. In his profile photos, he stares at the camera with a captivating and boyish charm, offering both a confident glare and a gentle smile as he poses in two different fashion styles.

Prior to Junseo, PocketDol Studio also revealed profile photos for former X1 member Nam Do Hyon, Bit, Doha, Youngseo, J-MIN, and Yoojun. The members are currently preparing for their debut, which is scheduled for later this year.

Check out Junseo's profile photos below!

