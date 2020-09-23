Kim Chung Ha and Danish singer Christopher have dropped their live video for "Bad Boy".
In the video above, Kim Chung Ha and Christopher sing the track live side by side. "Bad Boy" is about a relationship gone wrong, and it's an upbeat dance track featuring the two pop singers' sweet vocals.
Listen to Kim Chung Ha and Christopher's "Bad Boy", and let us know what you think in the comments below.
2
0
Posted by18 minutes ago
Kim Chung Ha x Danish singer Christopher drop 'Bad Boy' live video
Kim Chung Ha and Danish singer Christopher have dropped their live video for "Bad Boy".
0 163 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment