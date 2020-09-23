1

Posted by germainej

H&D (Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun) feel raindrops in 'Umbrella' MV

AKP STAFF

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have dropped their music video for "Umbrella".

In the MV, H&D perform underneath a storm cloud. "Umbrella" is a laid-back R&B track about wondering where someone from your past is, and it's the duo's special single before their debut with an 8-member group under PocketDol Studio this fall.

Watch H&D's "Umbrella" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

