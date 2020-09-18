PocketDol Studio introduces upcoming boy group member Yoojun in profile photos

PocketDol Studio's upcoming boy group has revealed profile photos of the next member Yoojun.



In his teaser images, Yoojun takes on the boy-next-door concept in a multicolored top as well as a more serious look in jeans and a white dress shirt.





He's the next member to be revealed following J-Min, Muzin, Youngseo, Doha, Bit, and former X1 rapper Nam Do Hyun. The label previously announced former X1 members Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are part of PocketDol Studio's new boy group. The two have prepared a special album as the duo H&D before beginning a new chapter with the new boy group, which drops on September 23 KST.



Take a look at Yoojun's profile photos below!