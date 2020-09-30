MONSTA X's Shownu to sing his first solo OST in 9 years for tvN's new drama series 'The Tale of a Gumiho'

According to media outlet reports on September 30, MONSTA X's Shownu will be singing his first solo OST in 9 years!

Reports say that Shownu recently wrapped up recording his new solo OST for tvN's upcoming drama series 'The Tale of a Gumiho', expected to premiere next week on October 7. This is the first time in 9 years that Shownu lent his voice for a solo drama OST, as the last time was back in 2011 - well before his debut in MONSTA X - when he sang an OST titled "Now I Know" for SBS drama 'Protect The Boss'. At the time, the OST was released as sung by Son Hyun Woo.

Earlier this month, Shownu tested out his duet chemistry with fellow MONSTA X member Minhyuk through a webtoon OST, "Have A Good Night".

Look forward to more information on Shownu's solo OST for tvN's 'The Tale of a Gumiho', coming soon!

