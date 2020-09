Naver NOW. will be hosting a new type of AR live music show, 'Party B'!

K-Pop fans worldwide have been invited to the upcoming 'Party B' taking place this September 28 at 9 PM KST, hosted by none other than Jang Sung Kyu. Incorporating unique new AR technology to K-Pop performances, the first ever 'Party B' will feature performances by Super Junior D&E, NCT 127, Jessi, Crush, Kim Chung Ha, ITZY, Song Ga In, AB6IX, and TREASURE!

Make sure to tune in via the Naver NOW. app!