A Pink's Eunji arrives late for her radio show, Park Myung Soo fills in for the opening comment

On September 23, listeners were surprised when KBS Cool FM radio broadcast 'Jung Eunji's Gayo Plaza' opened with the voice of DJ Park Myung Soo!

DJ Park Myung Soo revealed, "It looks like Eunji is running a little late. They're telling me that she's pulling in to the parking garage now, so I think you all can ask her why she was late once she's here. It's not because of any major accident."



Park Myung Soo then chose a duet song by him and singer So Chan Hwi as the first song of the broadcast. The regular DJ of the radio program, A Pink's Eunji, arrived shortly afterward.

When the broadcast went live again, Eunji said, "I have no excuses. I promise not to be late again next time." Here, Park Myung Soo chimed in casually, "Well, I'll be going now. Please listen to 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show'," causing laughter.