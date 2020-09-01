Lovelyz open up about 'Obliviate' comeback, 6-year career, and hobbies

Lovelyz opened up about their "Obliviate" comeback, 6-year career, and hobbies at the online showcase for their seventh mini album 'Unforgettable' on September 1.



"Obliviate" marks the girl group's first comeback since over a year ago with "Once Upon a Time" in May of 2019, and they told fans about what they've been up to. Soojung said, "We started recording this album early. We've been recording this album since the beginning of this year." Jin also expressed, "We gained some independence this year. The members met up sometimes, and though it hasn't been revealed yet, I recorded my first OST." Kei shared, "I wanted to do a good job singing live when I was back on stage, so I took vocal lessons. I'm also working out."



On their new title track, Mijoo said, "It's about someone who endured a lonely love until everything was ruined. She wants to forget it all," and Jisoo continued, "In the past, Lovelyz talked about the pain of a lingering love, but now it's about forgetting rather than remembering." Kei also commented on the girl group's different concept, saying, "Our styling has changed a lot. Lovelyz is known for synchronized choreography, so it was like we were living in the practice room."



Soojung, who wrote the lyrics for "Obliviate", commented, "It's a hobby of mine to search for new writing material. I thought that I wanted to write a song based on a spell. I looked it up, and there were a lot of strong spells. I thought that 'Obliviate', a spell to erase bad memories, had a good meaning. I'm glad the members and the producer liked the lyrics I wrote."



With their 6th anniversary coming up in November, the members also talked about their most memorable moments. Mijoo shared, "I remember we were gathered in a room and told, 'You're a team from now on.' The agency told us to come to the practice room and said, 'You're Lovelyz now.' I had been dreaming of debuting for so long. I called my parents and cried." Jiae expressed, "I often think of the first time we got #1. I was so grateful to the fans and the members," while Jin said, "I felt I'd grown closer to the members through rehearsals, and we were able to get closer to the fans as well."



Have you heard Lovelyz' new song "Obliviate" yet?

