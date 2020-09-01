KBS drama 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' starring Go Ara & Lee Jae Wook resumes filming after COVID-19 scare

KBS drama 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' starring Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook have resumed filming after a COVID-19 scare.



As previously reported, the drama series halted filming after actor Heo Dong Won tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August. On September 1, KBS announced 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' has officially resumed filming, and the two leads Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook as well as the rest of the cast members returned to the set.



KBS stated, "Considering the safety of the cast and staff as well as the prevent of COVID-19 infection are top priorities. The company is thoroughly following the quarantine guidelines. I will make every effort to ensure safety."



'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' is a romantic comedy drama about the sparkling romance between energetic pianist Ku Ra Ra (Go Ara) and part-time employee Sun Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook). Have you been watching the series?