Actress Kim Hee Sun cancels rent for building tenants in midst of COVID-19 resurgence

Actress Kim Hee Sun canceled rent for her building tenants in the COVID-19 pandemic.



On September 1, reports revealed the actress was participating in the 'Kind Landlord' campaign due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in South Korea. One tenant told media outlets, "Kim Hee Sun did not receive a month's rent recently for the building she owned. She was afraid the merchants would be in financial trouble. Thank you."



It's also reported the actress has been helping tenants by offering lower rent compared to the surrounding market prices. Her label Hinge Entertainment stated, "She didn't want it to be known, and she's a bit embarrassed that it made headlines."



In other news, Kim Hee Sun is starring in the SBS drama 'Alice' alongside Joo Won.