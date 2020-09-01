32

Lovelyz search for a way out in dramatic 'Obliviate' MV

Lovelyz have dropped their music video for "Obliviate"!

In the MV, the Lovelyz members search for a way out and eventually watch it all burn down. "Obliviate" is the title song of their seventh mini album 'Unforgettable', and it's about wanting to erase memories of a past love that haunt you.

Watch Lovelyz' "Obliviate" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Hermand2,444 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Great comeback. This is one of the best song from Lovelyz.

whatever101514 pts 20 hours ago
20 hours ago

if there is one thing about 2020 its that all the groups known for their cute image SNAPPED

