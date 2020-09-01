Lovelyz search for a way out in dramatic 'Obliviate' MV

Lovelyz have dropped their music video for "Obliviate"!



In the MV, the Lovelyz members search for a way out and eventually watch it all burn down. "Obliviate" is the title song of their seventh mini album 'Unforgettable', and it's about wanting to erase memories of a past love that haunt you.



Watch Lovelyz' "Obliviate" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



