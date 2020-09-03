Lee Hyori posts her last photo on Instagram after announcing she will be stopping her activities on social media

It has been just a day since singer Lee Hyori made her surprise announcement on her Instagram. On September 2nd, the singer announced she will be halting her Instagram account soon.

On September 3rd, Lee Hyori posted a photo with the caption "Last Selfie". As she said goodbye to her fans on the social media account. The photo she uploaded was a closeup photo of her face and seemed like a gift to her fans who were disappointed and sad to see the singer leave social media.

After seeing the photo, Jessi and Uhm Jung Hwa expressed their love for Lee Hyori as they left comments saying, "I love you." Fellow Fin.K.L member Sung Yuri and Lee Jin commented, "Love You Hyoleader", and "♥♥♥" respectively.



View this post on Instagram 막셀 A post shared by Leehyolee (@hyoleehyolee) on Sep 3, 2020 at 2:29am PDT

Lee Hyori promised to find other means to communicate with her fans as she left Instagram. Many of her fans continue to cheer for the artist and support her in her future endeavors.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori has gained more popularity as she promoted with the project group 'SSAK3' from the MBC tv show 'Hang Out With Yoo'.