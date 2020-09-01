7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Hyori reveals she will be halting her Instagram account soon

On September 2, singer Lee Hyori made a surprise announcement via her Instagram. 

She said, "Hello everyone. I just wanted to let you know that in more or less the next 3 days, I will stop using Instagram. It isn't necessarily because of the recent issue (although that did influence this decision somewhat), but this was a platform where I wanted to communicate with fans since I don't promote very often and my fans were suffering from a lack of updates. It turns out, this platform is harder than I thought and it has its ways of worrying you here and there. I will consider a different way of communicating with my fans. I want to thank you for coming to see me even though I'm undeserving, and for your love and support all this time. Of course, thank you also to those of you for your criticism. I hope each of you will protect your place in this world despite all of the recent difficulties. I love you, thank you." 

Lee Hyori first established her Instagram account back in 2016 as a means to update her fans on her day to day life. Then, earlier this year, the singer caused controversy by going live on Instagram at a karaoke establishment with Girls' Generation's YoonA, when people were still being advised not to go out for recreational activities due to COVID19. After that, earlier this month, the singer came under fire again for her offensive joke about the Chinese name Mao

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to Lee Hyori's upcoming promotions as a member of the 'Hangout With Yoo' project group 'Refund Sisters'. 

여러분들 안녕하세요. 다름아니라 앞으로 3일쯤 기한을두고 이제 인스타그램을 그만하려고 합니다... 최근에 있었던 일때문은 아니구요..(물론 아주 영향이 없진 않지만😅) 활동이 많이 없어 늘 소식 목말라하는 팬들과 소통하고자 했던 공간인데 이거 은근히 신경도 많이 쓰이고 쉽지 않네요^^. 우리 팬들과는 다른 방식의 소통 생각해볼께요~ 그동안 늘 부족한 저를 보러와주시고 응원해주시고 예뻐해주셔서 감사합니다~ 물론 쓴소리 해주신 분들도 고맙습니다🙏여러가지 힘든상황 속에 굳건히 자기의 자리 지켜나가시길 바랍니다 사랑해요 고맙습니다~😀

daeoable512 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

“Her offensive joke about the Chinese name Mao” - there was literally nothing offensive about what she said. Mainland Chinese are honestly the most sensitive people I’ve ever seen. When I studied in Korea a few years ago the Chinese students demanded a public and official apology from the university and even involved the embassy when some Tibetan students used the Tibetan flag at the international fair. Laughable.

Share

0

Daebaky-43 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Mainland Chinese is so sensitive. I am Chinese myself and I don't really see a big deal of the issue.

Also, one of the comment in her IG saying this "It’s impossible to reason with Koreans" in Chinese. It is so funny and ironic because every time when they(Chinese) can't win an argument they will start saying "why you didn't die yet", "have your parent die yet" or they will start swearing at you. Like Chinese is literally the top of the top and no one can come close when it comes to "impossible to reason".

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

