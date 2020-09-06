10

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

R&B singer/songwriter Mia tries and tries at love in quirky MV for 'Like A Fool' featuring Nafla

Mia has released a new album!

On September 6 KST, the singer-songwriter released her first full-length album 'Not A Fairytale,' which includes the title track "Like A Fool" featuring rapper Nafla. "Like A Fool" is a mid-tempo song that tells the story from the perspective of someone clumsy in expressing love, always failing despite waking up every morning with the foolish thought: 'Today will be different.'

Meanwhile, 'Not A Fairytale' includes collaborations from other hot rapper and R&B singers as well, including Slay, Nive, Colde, and Coogie.

Check out the music video for "Like A Fool" above!

