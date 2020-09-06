HA:TFELT drops audio preview teaser for Latin Pop-inspired single 'La Luna'

HA:TFELT is only days away from the release of her new single "La Luna."





On September 6 KST, Amoeba Culture took to her official social media accounts to share an audio preview of "La Luna," her upcoming single for the agency's 15th anniversary project 'Then To Now.' As the Spanish title of the song implies, the strong Latin pop sound, rounded out with rhythmical percussion accented by trumpet. The audio sample has been paired with a teaser image of HA:TFELT in a sexy black-and-gold swimsuit, posing on a beach chair in the middle of a desert scene.





Meanwhile, he release of "La Luna" comes roughly five months after the release of HA:TFELT's first full-length album '1719.' Similar to the album, she has returned as a producer for the new song.







"La Luna," the fourth release from the 'Then To Now' project, is set for release on September 10.

Check out the audio sample below!