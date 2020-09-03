Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun release teaser image for their last special album

Previously in May of this year, media outlets confirmed that Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun will be joining a full group and making their debut in the fall of this year.



Before joining, the duo has prepared a special album for their fans to say goodbye as H&D and begin a new chapter in their careers. Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun released a teaser image of their last special album on September 4th KST.

The teaser image shows two empty chairs but with the caption, "You can make a new group with us," signaling their new start with the new group.

Please stay tuned for more updates about their last special album.

