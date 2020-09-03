4

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun release teaser image for their last special album

AKP STAFF

Previously in May of this year, media outlets confirmed that Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun will be joining a full group and making their debut in the fall of this year.

Before joining, the duo has prepared a special album for their fans to say goodbye as H&D and begin a new chapter in their careers. Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun released a teaser image of their last special album on September 4th KST.

The teaser image shows two empty chairs but with the caption, "You can make a new group with us," signaling their new start with the new group. 

Please stay tuned for more updates about their last special album.

  1. Lee Han Gyul
  2. Nam Do Hyun
0 308 Share 100% Upvoted
SuperM
[SINGLE & MV REVIEW] SuperM - 'Tiger Inside'
49 minutes ago   2   504

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND