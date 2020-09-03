Four idol groups planned to debut from Pledis Entertainment, Source Music, and Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind the group BTS, will have three idol groups lined up to make their debut.

It was reported that Big Hit Entertainment will release new idol groups starting with the launching of the idol group from the Mnet show 'I-LAND' making their debut later this year.

Big Hit's future plans were listed on a company report submitted to the Financial Services Commission as the company prepares to file for an IPO.

In 2021, Big Hit subsidiaries, Source Music and Pledis Entertainment will each launch a new idol group. Source Music, which is the agency behind GFriend, will be releasing a girl group while Pledis Entertainment, which is the agency behind Seventeen, will be launching another boy group.

The following year, in 2022, Big Hit Entertainment plans to debut another boy idol group of their own. With the various agencies under Big Hit Label, there is a line up of new idol groups to make their appearance until 2022.

Bang Si Hyuk, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, stated, "2019 was the year to realize the vision of innovation in the music industry. In 2020, Big Hit will be finding its 'Winning Formula' as it brings this vision into reality."



