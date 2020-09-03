[SINGLE & MV REVIEW] SuperM - 'Tiger Inside'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Tiger Inside

SuperM makes a pointed rebuttal after their not-so-popular release of "100" and is back again with the song they debuted at their "Beyond LIVE" concert earlier this year. "Tiger Inside" is the group's newest moody, dramatic, and intense dubstep track and even after just one listen, we can confirm that it surpasses "100" by miles. The song is set to release on the group's upcoming full-length later this month.

The song itself is classic SM down to a T. Wide-ranging vocal abilities, powerful, but clear delivery, and a booming bassline and song progression are all checkboxes ticked for this particular release. I felt that the bass bounce made this song really modern and have a unique 2020 K-Pop feel while maintaining SM's classic title track features. Specifically, I have to give kudos to Taemin on this song for making an absolutely hypnotizing bridge with his high-ranging vocals. Taemin's pointed vocal contributions to SuperM give them a much needed delicate edginess.

Unlike many of their industry counterparts, SuperM is opting to keep their latest release in all-Korean and all-in-all, the song itself is a very refreshing release from SuperM. After "100", I felt scared to listen to anything the group was going to put out afterward, but "Tiger Inside" did offer me an Eastern-inspired song that I didn't know I wanted.

MV REVIEW

Now, when I say this- I actually mean this in the best of ways- but does anyone else find that the video for "Tiger Inside" picks up right where EXO's "Wolf" and "History" MVs left off? I felt that the video location and direction were so similar to both those videos that I couldn't help but think that this MV was inspired by the set and choreography from "Wolf" and the snowy arctic features of "History". That being said, this MV is better quality, with a higher budget, and produced better than both of those videos, yet I still can't help but draw those parallels.

The common motif in this video is obviously the tigers. From the hanbok worn to the motorcycle ridden to the smokey eye makeup, the tiger motif is an apparent thematic element that is literal and figurative at the same time. The video isn't entirely original but does serve as a good fit in concept to the song released.



SCORE:



MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..8

MV Concept……..8

MV Score: 8





Single Production…...9

Single Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...n/a

Single Score: 8.5





Overall: 8.25