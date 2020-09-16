Kang Daniel talks about being a homebody during pandemic and inspiration for music in 'Cosmopolitan'

Kang Daniel talked about his inspiration for music in 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.



On being a model for French luxury brand Givenchy and the recent trend in genderless models, Kang Daniel expressed, "I never thought that I played a special role in blurring the lines between genders. These days, it's natural to respect diversity. After hearing I became a beauty model, my grandfather commented he would have to buy a lipstick from the brand I was endorsing."



As for how he's spending his time during the pandemic, he stated, "I've always been a homebody, so nothing's really changed for me. If I was really able to stay at home for as long as I wanted, I would be able to stay at home for up to 5 years. There was a social experiment test going on to see how long someone could live in a one room that had a computer and food, and I almost thought about applying for it. I'd like to try skydiving when the pandemic settles down. I was interested in doing it when the pandemic hit."



Kang Daniel also opened up about writing songs for his second mini album 'Magenta', saying, "Because I'm such a homebody, I haven't had that many different experiences yet. If I were to talk about hardships and struggles, I could draw from my own experiences, but I am not good expressing things in an abstract manner," adding, "Instead of using my experiences, I tend to draw inspiration from movies or animation. I think Netflix is the best window into the world."



When asked to choose a word to describe himself, Kang Daniel said, "The sun or the moon. Truthfully, I don't want to use a certain word to express who I am. Just as there is day and night, there are people that will listen to my music and there are those that will not. I want to be able to maintain my balance in any situation and show my never-changing image. I think this is the most important motto for me right now."



