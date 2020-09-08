Justin Bieber Explains why BTS's "Dynamite" is a success as he praises the group for their achievements

Justin Bieber recently explained the reason whyBTS's "Dynamite" is such a success as he voiced over a segment on E! News.

In the video, Justin Bieber begins the video by stating, "If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS. The Kpop group has been shattering records across the global music industry."





During the 2 minute video, Justin lists the various achievements that BTS has made over the years and explains their success behind "Dynamite". He explained that the boy group had released the all English single and has been getting a lot of air time on the U.S. radio due to this. Justin Bieber explained that historically, non-English songs have had a hard time being on the radio as a result, the non-English songs would have a difficult time charting high on the Billboard charts.



Justin also explained that BTS will still stick to their principles as the group stated that the Korean language is a part of their identity and will most likely not be releasing an English album.





Many fans are excited that Justin Bieber did the voice over for this video, as they are aware that BTS member Jungkook is a huge Justin Bieber fan.

