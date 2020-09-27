14

Posted by jennywill

Jessi says label CEO Psy is a genius

Jessi talked about Psy.

She is part of P Nation, Psy's entertainment label. She was on 'My Little Old Boy' on the 27th, where she talked about him as a label CEO. She said, "Psy is a genius. Everything is clean and he's a perfectionist. Results are important, and he puts out clean results. But the process is crazy. In other words, he puts out the best things, but the process is hard."

She added, "We know each other now, so we don't get into each other's business that much. He's laid off me since 'NUNU NANA'."

10 minutes ago

well Psy is a global icon i'm sure he knows what he's doing, he seems like the type who wants everything to be perfect before it gets put out there. I can't blame him he's made a huge name for himself

