Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

NCT reveals the 7 members the title song 'Make a Wish (Birthday Song)' will be sung by

NCT revealed the members that would be participating in each song.

The group is coming back as a full group for the first time since 2018 when they had 'NCT 2018'. 'Resonance Pt. 1' will feature title song "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", which is sung by TaeyongDoyoungJaehyunJaeminLucasXiaojun, and Shotaro. It's a pop dance song with a whistle riff and a hip hop beat.

"From Home" features TaeilDoyoung, KunHaechanYutaRenjun, and Chenle, and is an R&B pop ballad with Korean, Chinese, and Japanese lyrics. The album will also include a full-orean version.

"Volcano" will feature Taeyong, Jaehyun, WinwinMark, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Lucas. It is a powerful hip hop dance song.

Stay tuned for more on NCT's comeback on October 12th.

xx-jenn-xx 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

xiaojun and yuta's vocals finalllly those two have incredible voices that don't get heard that much! can't wait to hear how shotaro sounds as well!

quark1239 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

I mean at least all three groups are represented well. I know people will bitch because some members are being used more than once but at the same time someone would have bitched no matter what. Also Volcano is the same lineup as Boss so you know it's gonna be a bop.

