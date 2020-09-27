NCT reveals the 7 members the title song 'Make a Wish (Birthday Song)' will be sung by

NCT revealed the members that would be participating in each song.

The group is coming back as a full group for the first time since 2018 when they had 'NCT 2018'. 'Resonance Pt. 1' will feature title song "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", which is sung by Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Shotaro. It's a pop dance song with a whistle riff and a hip hop beat.

"From Home" features Taeil, Doyoung, Kun, Haechan, Yuta, Renjun, and Chenle, and is an R&B pop ballad with Korean, Chinese, and Japanese lyrics. The album will also include a full-orean version.

"Volcano" will feature Taeyong, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Lucas. It is a powerful hip hop dance song.

Stay tuned for more on NCT's comeback on October 12th.