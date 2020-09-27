'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA (ft. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon & Miyeon) is getting an official lightstick

'League of Legends' virtual K-pop group K/DA is getting a fandom name and an official lightstick.



The group features (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest".

Just like any other K-pop group, the group has announced an official fandom name and an official lightstick! K/DA fans will be called the 'Blades', and also release a lightstick. Check them both out below.