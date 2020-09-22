Singer Jang Jae In reveals she's a sexual assault survivor

Singer Jang Jae In revealed she's a sexual assault survivor.



On September 22, Jang Jae In shared her experience with trauma as a sexual assault victim on social media. She stated, "Thank you. I started working on this album after that incident. After what happened, I received a call 1 year later when I was 19 that they caught the perpetrator. The person who did that to me and left... was a man around the same age as me."



She further revealed the perpetrator had been a victim of bullying, explaining that a group of people had coerced him into attacking her, "One winter, I was just passing by, and they saw me. Apparently, they promised him that if he did that to me, they wouldn't bother him." The singer continued, "The reason why this was so hard to hear is that if he's also a victim what the hell am I? What have I been through? The thought of it was very heartbreaking." Jang Jae In then expressed she wanted to share her trauma as a way to help other victims who may be living with shame and guilt as she did in the past.



Jang Jae In also revealed other hardships she's been through and some she's still going through, stating she suffered from extreme anxiety, seizures, shortness of breath, insomnia, and anorexia. She added, "Celebrating the end of the recording of such an old album today, and celebrating improvement due to constant psychotherapy. It look me 11 years to bring this up."



In other news, Jang Jae In was previously caught up in controversy after she alleged her ex-boyfriend Nam Tae Hyun had cheated on her.

