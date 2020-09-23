Watch BTS speak at '75th UN General Assembly'!

BTS have revealed their official speech at the '75th UN General Assembly'.



After their first invitation to the 'UN General Assembly' in 2018, BTS have returned this year to continue building on their previous message, "Love myself." For 2020, the Big Hit Entertainment group's message is "Let's live on in a new world" to support each other during this difficult period in warm solidarity.



