9

6

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Watch BTS speak at '75th UN General Assembly'!

AKP STAFF

BTS have revealed their official speech at the '75th UN General Assembly'.

After their first invitation to the 'UN General Assembly' in 2018, BTS have returned this year to continue building on their previous message, "Love myself." For 2020, the Big Hit Entertainment group's message is "Let's live on in a new world" to support each other during this difficult period in warm solidarity.

Watch BTS' full speech above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. BTS
4 1,599 Share 60% Upvoted

1

itsaminax1,373 pts 13 minutes ago 1
13 minutes ago

I just love how they use their platform to spread so many good messages. Been with them for 5 years (btw it doesn't matter how long you've stanned a group) but I just get so happy seeing them do what they do. Hope they're all healthy and happy. <3

Share

1 more reply

0

Azure_Aurora2,257 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

This is how to use a good platform. Their speech was so lyrical.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
Watch BTS speak at '75th UN General Assembly'!
14 minutes ago   4   1,502
BTS
Watch BTS speak at '75th UN General Assembly'!
14 minutes ago   4   1,502
BTS
Watch BTS speak at '75th UN General Assembly'!
14 minutes ago   4   1,502

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND