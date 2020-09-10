Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of August 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of August 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|SSAK3 - Beach Again
|184,337,053
|2
|Hwa Sa - Maria
|129,405,177
|3
|SSAK3 - Play The Summer
|122,046,148
|4
|BLACKPINK - How You Like That
|117,903,926
|5
|Jessi - NUNU NANA
|109,294,227
|6
|Zico ft. Rain - Summer Hate
|101,571,926
|7
|IU ft. Suga - Eight
|94,057,086
|8
|SSAK3 - In Summer (Deux Cover)
|91,645,380
|9
|Oh My Girl - Dolphin
|90,166,602
|10
|BLOO - Downtown Baby
|88,985,318
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|Kang Daniel - MAGENTA
|330,824
|Sony Music
|2
|TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER ONE
|218,118
|YG PLUS
|3
|ITZY - Not Shy
|206,280
|Dreamus
|4
|ATEEZ - ZERO _ FEVER Part.1
|138,444 (Total Sales: 347,207)
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|5
|CRAVITY - HIDEOUT _ THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO
|131,507
|Kakao M
|6
|(G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi
|123,108
|Kakao M
|7
|Dream Catcher - [Dystopia _ Lose Myself]
|86,874
|Genie Music
|8
|Han Seung Woo - Fame
|83,473
|Kakao M
|9
|SSAK3 - 'Beach Again (CD+TAPE)'
|63,849
|MBC
|10
|ONF - SPIN OFF
|62,677
|Genie Music, Stone Music
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
