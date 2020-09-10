6

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of August 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of August 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1SSAK3 - Beach Again184,337,053
2Hwa Sa - Maria129,405,177
3SSAK3 - Play The Summer
122,046,148
4BLACKPINK - How You Like That117,903,926
5Jessi - NUNU NANA109,294,227
6Zico ft. Rain - Summer Hate101,571,926
7IU ft. Suga - Eight94,057,086
8SSAK3 - In Summer (Deux Cover)91,645,380
9Oh My Girl - Dolphin90,166,602
10BLOO - Downtown Baby
88,985,318


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1Kang Daniel - MAGENTA330,824Sony Music
2TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER ONE218,118YG PLUS
3ITZY - Not Shy206,280Dreamus
4ATEEZ - ZERO _ FEVER Part.1138,444 (Total Sales: 347,207)Genie Music, Stone Music
5CRAVITY - HIDEOUT _ THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO
131,507Kakao M
6(G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi123,108Kakao M
7Dream Catcher - [Dystopia _ Lose Myself]86,874Genie Music
8Han Seung Woo - Fame83,473Kakao M
9SSAK3 - 'Beach Again (CD+TAPE)'63,849MBC
10ONF - SPIN OFF62,677Genie Music, Stone Music


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

