Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of August 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of August 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 SSAK3 - Beach Again 184,337,053 2 Hwa Sa - Maria 129,405,177 3 SSAK3 - Play The Summer

122,046,148 4 BLACKPINK - How You Like That 117,903,926 5 Jessi - NUNU NANA 109,294,227 6 Zico ft. Rain - Summer Hate 101,571,926 7 IU ft. Suga - Eight 94,057,086 8 SSAK3 - In Summer (Deux Cover) 91,645,380 9 Oh My Girl - Dolphin 90,166,602 10 BLOO - Downtown Baby

88,985,318





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 Kang Daniel - MAGENTA 330,824 Sony Music 2 TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER ONE 218,118 YG PLUS 3 ITZY - Not Shy 206,280 Dreamus 4 ATEEZ - ZERO _ FEVER Part.1 138,444 (Total Sales: 347,207) Genie Music, Stone Music 5 CRAVITY - HIDEOUT _ THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO

131,507 Kakao M 6 (G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi 123,108 Kakao M 7 Dream Catcher - [Dystopia _ Lose Myself] 86,874 Genie Music 8 Han Seung Woo - Fame 83,473 Kakao M 9 SSAK3 - 'Beach Again (CD+TAPE)' 63,849 MBC 10 ONF - SPIN OFF 62,677 Genie Music, Stone Music





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.