ONEWE release dramatic MV teaser for their new song "Parting"

ONEWE unveiled the MV teaser for their new song "Parting".

On September 11th at midnight KST, the boy band released the dramatic MV teaser for their upcoming song "Parting".

The band members individually appear at the beginning of the teaser as they show off their charisma. The music video teaser gives a short snippet of the band's new song.

ONEWE will release their new song "Parting" on September 12 at 8 PM KST. So stay tuned and don't miss out on the release of their new song.