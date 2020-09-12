fromis_9 chill at home in unit teaser images for 'My Little Society'

fromis_9 have revealed unit teaser images for 'My Little Society'.



The teaser images feature the fromis_9 members at home during a casual hangout. As previously reported, 'My Little Society' marks the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'. Member Seoyeon was also revealed to be sitting out on album promotions due to a leg injury.



fromis_9's 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.



