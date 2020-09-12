TREASURE reveal teaser posters feat. So Jung Hwan & Haruto

TREASURE revealed teaser posters featuring So Jung Hwan and Haruto.



Following Doyoung and Junkyu, Jo Sung Hwan and Haruto's title member posters for their second single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' are out.



As previously reported, TREASURE's second single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total, including title song "I Love You" and a b-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)". The album drops on September 18 at 6 PM KST!



