VICTON's Seungsik & Seungwoo go back to the 'Starting Point' on 'Immortal Song'

VICTON's Seungsik and Seungwoo went back to the "Starting Point" on 'Immortal Song'.



On the September 12th Seol Woon Do special of the show, Seungsik and Seungwoo covered the legendary artist's 1986 track "Starting Point". As the two vocalists of VICTON, they put their all into the old-school song, transforming it into a modern ballad.



However, despite their soulful performance, it was Poppin' Hyun Joon and Park Ae Ri who took the final win.



Watch Seungsik and Seungwoo's "Starting Point" above and the original below!





