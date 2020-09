CLC has set a new record for themselves.

The girls released their MV for "Helicopter" on September 2nd at 6PM KST. A little under four days later, at 4PM KST on the 6th, the girls hit over 20 million views. This is a new record for the girls on top of their new record for 10 million views as well (36 hours). It just goes to show that CLC is on their way up, above, and beyond!

If you haven't seen it yet, check out "Helicopter" here.