Super Junior D&E tops album sales charts with 'Bad Blood'

Super Junior D&E has topped album sales charts.

The Super Junior sub-unit's 4th mini-album 'Bad Blood' was released on September 3rd. Even though it was released in the middle of the week, the album ranked #1 on Hanteo, Synnara, and Gaon's weekly album sales chart for the week from August 31st to September 6th.

The mini-album also ranked #1 in Guatemala, Russia, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Vietnam, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Oman, UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Chile, Colombia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Peru, Philippines, and Hong Kong on the iTunes Top Album chart.

Congratulations to Super Junior D&E!