News
BTS win #1 + Performances from September 25th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, GHOST9 debuted with "Think of Dawn", XUM made their debut with "Ddalala", EVERGLOW came back with "La Di Da", The Boyz returned with "The Stealer", UP10TION made a comeback with "Light", H&D came back with "Umbrella", BDC made a comeback with "Shoot the Moon", Cignature returned with "Arisong", fromis_9 made their comeback with "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)", and NTX came back with "Survive".

As for the winners, Stray Kids and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included Stray Kids, YooA, Moonbin & Sanha, VAV, B.O.Y, VINCIT, Lunarsolar, and CRAVITY.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: GHOST9


DEBUT: XUM


COMEBACK: EVERGLOW


COMEBACK: The Boyz


COMEBACK: UP10TION


COMEBACK: H&D


COMEBACK: BDC


COMEBACK: Cignature


COMEBACK: fromis_9


COMEBACK: NTX


Stray Kids


YooA


Moonbin & Sanha


VAV


B.O.Y


VINCIT


Lunarsolar


CRAVITY


  1. BTS
  2. MUSIC BANK
rania43,530 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

14th win 🎉🥳

Kirsty_Louise18,050 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Congratulations on the win, Kings! 💜👑


Really enjoyed watching the performances from Ghost9 and Everglow too, LA DI DA is so damn catchy!

