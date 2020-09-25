BTS win #1 + Performances from September 25th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, GHOST9 debuted with "Think of Dawn", XUM made their debut with "Ddalala", EVERGLOW came back with "La Di Da", The Boyz returned with "The Stealer", UP10TION made a comeback with "Light", H&D came back with "Umbrella", BDC made a comeback with "Shoot the Moon", Cignature returned with "Arisong", fromis_9 made their comeback with "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)", and NTX came back with "Survive".



As for the winners, Stray Kids and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included Stray Kids, YooA, Moonbin & Sanha, VAV, B.O.Y, VINCIT, Lunarsolar, and CRAVITY.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: GHOST9







DEBUT: XUM







COMEBACK: EVERGLOW







COMEBACK: The Boyz







COMEBACK: UP10TION







COMEBACK: H&D







COMEBACK: BDC







COMEBACK: Cignature







COMEBACK: fromis_9







COMEBACK: NTX







Stray Kids







YooA







Moonbin & Sanha







VAV







B.O.Y







VINCIT







Lunarsolar







CRAVITY







