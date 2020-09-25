Dawn has revealed Jessi is featuring in his upcoming track "DAWNDIDIDAWN".
P Nation confirmed Dawn is making a comeback this October, and the mysterious featuring artist has now been revealed as none other than his fellow labelmate Jessi. "DAWNDIDIDAWN" marks Dawn's first track under the label since "Money" in November of last year.
Stay tuned for updates on Dawn's comeback.
Dawn reveals Jessi is featuring in upcoming track 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'
