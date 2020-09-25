52

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Dawn reveals Jessi is featuring in upcoming track 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'

AKP STAFF

Dawn has revealed Jessi is featuring in his upcoming track "DAWNDIDIDAWN".

P Nation confirmed Dawn is making a comeback this October, and the mysterious featuring artist has now been revealed as none other than his fellow labelmate Jessi. "DAWNDIDIDAWN" marks Dawn's first track under the label since "Money" in November of last year.

Stay tuned for updates on Dawn's comeback.

  1. Dawn (E'Dawn)
  2. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
7 1,996 Share 83% Upvoted

4

mr-lula-crona-v8 pts 22 hours ago 1
22 hours ago

So many k-pop fans are waiting for this song. Moreover, this is a collaboration of two my favorite musicians. I cannot even imagine how cool it will be.

Share

1 more reply

2

Peace08251,110 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

I like Jessi and I know him because of Hyuna but for some reason I'm so excited for this track. I've never heard of his songs, including the ones with Hyuna and the other guy but I feel like this is going to be a good one.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Go Kyung Pyo
Actor Go Kyung Pyo's mother passes away
6 hours ago   6   12,660
N.Flying
N.Flying sing 'From You' for the 'Alice' OST
16 minutes ago   0   125

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND