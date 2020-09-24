BLACKPINK's Lisa has dropped another teaser poster for 'The Album'.
After her previous teaser, Lisa takes on a bold, daring concept in plaid and black. As previously reported, the girl group's new concept is a completely different theme than BLACKPINK's last 2 pre-release singles "How You Like That" and their collaboration with Selena Gomez "Ice Cream".
BLACKPINK's first full album 'The Album' is due out on October 2 at 12AM EST. What do you think of the teasers so far?
BLACKPINK's Lisa is stunning in new 'The Album' teaser poster
