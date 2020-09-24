13

Posted by germainej

BLACKPINK's Lisa is stunning in new 'The Album' teaser poster

BLACKPINK's Lisa has dropped another teaser poster for 'The Album'.

After her previous teaser, Lisa takes on a bold, daring concept in plaid and black. As previously reported, the girl group's new concept is a completely different theme than BLACKPINK's last 2 pre-release singles "How You Like That" and their collaboration with Selena Gomez "Ice Cream".

BLACKPINK's first full album 'The Album' is due out on October 2 at 12AM EST. What do you think of the teasers so far?

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Lisa
  3. THE ALBUM
1

tyger11460 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

That is a fantastic look for her!

factsonly0 pt 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Lisa for sure knows how to pull off pink highlights

