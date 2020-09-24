Comedian Jo Se Ho goes for an eclectic 'Young & Rich' millionaire concept photoshoot with 'MLB'

Comedian Jo Se Ho, having recently lost 30 kg, partnered up with casual streetwear brand 'MLB'

for an eclectic photoshoot!

For this photoshoot, Jo Se Ho developed an alter ego as a 'Young & Rich' millionaire, enjoying an ordinary day full of expensive luxury. Along with Jo Se Ho, models Hong Ji Yoon and Goo Jong Geun also play the roles of Jo Se Ho's girlfriend and Jo Se Ho's butler, resulting in a quirky collection of photos!

Check out Jo Se Ho's collaboration pictorial with 'MLB' below.