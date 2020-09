Watch out for Lisa's lethal spikes as she rocks a totally grungy biker look for her newest teaser poster!

A little over one more week left until the BLACKPINK girls drop their anticipated 1st full album, 'The Album', and Lisa is the third out of the four members to reveal her dramatic individual teaser image today.

If you haven't already, mark your calendars for October 2, when BLACKPINK's 'The Album' drops worldwide at 12 AM EST!