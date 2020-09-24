Former B.A.P member Zelo drops 'Fault' MV

Former B.A.P member Zelo has dropped his music video for "Fault".



In the MV, Zelo meets a mysterious woman and makes his way through the city at night. "Fault" is written and composed by Zelo and Kinda, and it's the title track of his second mini album 'Scarecrow'. It marks his first comeback since "She and Malibu" this past April.



Check out Zelo's "Fault" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.