BLACKPINK have dropped another teaser poster for 'The Album' featuring Jisoo.
After the previous teaser in high exposure, Jisoo gives an intense stare for the dramatic, moody concept. Fans are noticing it's a completely different theme than BLACKPINK's last 2 pre-release singles "How You Like That" and their collaboration with Selena Gomez "Ice Cream".
BLACKPINK's first full album 'The Album' is due out on October 2 at 12AM EST. What do you think of the teasers so far?
BLACKPINK's Jisoo gives an intense look in 'The Album' teaser poster
