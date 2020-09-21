27

8

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK drop Jisoo's individual teaser poster for their upcoming 1st full album 'The Album'

BLACKPINK have just dropped a new individual teaser poster of member Jisoo for the long-awaited release of their 1st full album, 'The Album'!

The dramatic, high exposure teaser poster indicates a starkly different mood and concept from BLACKPINK's last two pre-release singles "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream", raising even more anticipation for BLACKPINK's comeback sound this time around. 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's full release of 'The Album' is now less than two weeks away, set to drop worldwide on October 2 at 12 AM EST! Can't wait for the rest of the members' teaser posters!

thealigirl85,302 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

drop dead gorgeous

4

itsaminax1,351 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

Dude I swear her visuals just surprise me every single time like, my mouth gaped open when I saw the pic LOL...you think you'd get use to it after being a stan for all these years but nope, she really gets even more stunning as the days go by

