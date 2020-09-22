Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin spotted wrapping up filming for his new Chinese drama

Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin was recently spotted wrapping up filming for a new Chinese drama - his first leading role production since his debut series, 'A Little Thing Called First Love'!

As fans know, Lai Kuan Lin previously became wrapped up in an ongoing legal dispute against his former agency, Cube Entertainment, over the legitimacy of his exclusive contract. As a result, fans have been waiting eagerly to see him returning to more active promotions. Now, it looks like Lai Kuan Lin may have more active promotion plans in store for the future!

Lai Kuan Lin (also going by the name Edward Lai now) will be starring as the male lead of his new youth romance drama series, titled 'Don't Think of Interrupting My Studies', alongside female lead actress Li Landi. Netizen reports say that the full cast and crew of 'Don't Think of Interrupting My Studies' recently wrapped up all filming successfully after 90 days.

The series is expected to air in China some time in early 2021.