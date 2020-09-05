7

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' hits 1.3 billion views

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK has hit another 100 million on YouTube.

For most artists, even hitting 100 million views is an impressive feat - but not for BLACKPINK, who has over 1 billion views on two MVs, with another quickly approaching. The girls have easily tucked another 100 views on YouTube for "DDU-DU DDU-DU", their most-watched MV on YouTube. It now has 1.3 billion views (1,300,000,000 views!), and is the most-watched K-pop MV from a group, and 3rd most of all K-pop.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK. Watch the MV here.

  1. BLACKPINK
