Former AOA leader Jimin sets Instagram account to private a day after Mina leaves Woori Actors

Former AOA member Jimin has privated her Instagram account.



According to media reports, she set her Instagram account to private on September 27 KST, roughly a month and a half after removing all of her videos from her personal YouTube channel.





The decision comes after receiving a number of hate comments in the wake of bullying allegations made by former AOA member Mina. Since the allegations, Jimin has left the group and the entertainment industry as a whole.



Meanwhile, on September 26, Mina, who has been active as an actress, announced that she has terminated her exclusive contract with her Woori Actors to focus on rest and recurperation.